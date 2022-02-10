FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 209,152 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.34% of Restaurant Brands International worth $64,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

