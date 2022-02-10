Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

