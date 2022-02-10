Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 8,341 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

