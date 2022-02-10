Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 181,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 507,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Shares of JVAL opened at $38.01 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

