Financial Contrast: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) vs. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 625.49%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.74%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.90% -23.96% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -24.20% -21.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.98 million ($4.09) -1.25 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($1.88) -5.88

Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

