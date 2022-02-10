Financial Survey: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) versus UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for COMSovereign and UTStarcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00 UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and UTStarcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 4.00 -$37.08 million N/A N/A UTStarcom $24.31 million 1.28 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

UTStarcom has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTStarcom has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and UTStarcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UTStarcom beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies. The Services segment provides services and support for equipment products and also the new operational support segment. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

