Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.87

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.87 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.16). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.19), with a volume of 135,411 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34.
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)
