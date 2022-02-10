Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.87

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.87 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.16). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.19), with a volume of 135,411 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

