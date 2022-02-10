First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 21.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

