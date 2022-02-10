First Foundation Advisors Acquires 370 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after buying an additional 288,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $251.34 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.40 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.15 and a 200-day moving average of $289.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.