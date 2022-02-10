First Foundation Advisors Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

