First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $447.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.34. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.72.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

