First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Realty Income by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 41.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 96,728 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE:O opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

