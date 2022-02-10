First Foundation Advisors Purchases 9,783 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,150,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

