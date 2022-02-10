First Foundation Advisors Sells 26,640 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 154,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.