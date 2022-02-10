First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,408,179 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.91% of First Horizon worth $81,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.