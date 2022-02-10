First Manhattan Co. Boosts Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.44% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

