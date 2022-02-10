First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.48% of Caleres worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caleres by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Caleres by 254.6% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Caleres stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

