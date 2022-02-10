First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $40,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $304.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

