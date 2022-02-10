First Manhattan Co. Has $3.24 Million Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,698 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Primis Financial worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 5,867 shares of company stock worth $88,799 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

