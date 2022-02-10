First Manhattan Co. Has $5.36 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $28,061,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $29,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,570,000 after buying an additional 206,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,121,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

