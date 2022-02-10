First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.