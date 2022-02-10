First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,425 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,082 shares of company stock valued at $73,326,165 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $139.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.