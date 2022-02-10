First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after acquiring an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 229,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

