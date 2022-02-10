First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $117,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $127,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

CLNE stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

