First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

