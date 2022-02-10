First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

LTHM stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

