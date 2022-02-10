First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

