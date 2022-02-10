First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 709,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.92% of First Solar worth $398,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Solar by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 215,942 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in First Solar by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,662 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

First Solar stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

