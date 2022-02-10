First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.63 and last traded at $154.38. 65,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 78,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

