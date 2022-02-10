FirstCash, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.