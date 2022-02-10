Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of FLDM opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
