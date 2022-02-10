Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of FLDM opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 395.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 206.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after buying an additional 2,280,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 172,742 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 400.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 2,146.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 233,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

