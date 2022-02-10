FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

