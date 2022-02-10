FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.38 on Thursday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

