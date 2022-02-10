Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,714. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $567.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

