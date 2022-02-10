Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 90,880 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

