Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
