Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.

FTNT stock opened at $329.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.62 and its 200 day moving average is $314.88. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $159.87 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

