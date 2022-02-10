Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

FTS traded down C$0.63 on Thursday, reaching C$59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,539. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.72. The company has a market cap of C$28.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.08.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

