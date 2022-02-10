Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Forward Air updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.190 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $8.47 on Thursday, hitting $101.96. 8,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

