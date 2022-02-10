Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Franco-Nevada worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV opened at $137.35 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

