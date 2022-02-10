Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.11% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 844.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 771,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32.

