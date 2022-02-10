Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,021,639 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 307.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Highwoods Properties worth $59,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

HIW opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.