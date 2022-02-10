Franklin Resources Inc. Has $68.06 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.05% of M/I Homes worth $68,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

