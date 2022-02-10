Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,803 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.59% of Univar Solutions worth $64,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,802,000 after buying an additional 236,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

