Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cummins worth $73,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.50.

Cummins stock opened at $225.50 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

