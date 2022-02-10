Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Alamos Gold worth $62,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 67.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 103.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 490,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 249,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.