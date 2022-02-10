Frederic B. Luddy Sells 6,600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $610.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,605. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 535.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

