freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.22 ($27.84).

FRA FNTN opened at €25.28 ($29.06) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($37.84). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.33.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

