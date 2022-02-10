Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the lowest is $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $25.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,452,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,716,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

