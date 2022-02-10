Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

FYBR opened at $28.91 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,078,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

