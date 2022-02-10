Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Group stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,340.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 809.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.